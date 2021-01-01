Unilorin resumes academic activities January 11

The management of the University of Ilorin (Unilorin), Kwara State has announced January 11, 2021 as resumption date.

In a statement by the institution’s director of Corporate Affairs, Alhaji Kunle Akogun, said that students would receive lectures online.

The statement reads:

Following the recent suspension of the nine-month industrial action by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), the Senate of the University of Ilorin has approved the resumption of academic activities for the Rain Semester from Monday, January 11, 2021.

A statement by the institution’s Director of Corporate Affairs, Mr Kunle Akogun, said that the decision was taken at the 285th Emergency Meeting of the Senate, which held virtually via Zoom on Thursday.

The statement explained that lectures will, however, be through online platform in line with the directive of the National Universities Commission (NUC).

The Senate also approved the reappointment of Professor Sylvia O. Malomo as Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academic), and Professor Mikhail Buhari as the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (RTI).

The resumption of academic activities followed the Senate’s approval of proposals by the Committee of Provost and Deans in their meeting held last Wednesday (December 30, 2020).

Other resolutions of the meeting were:

“There will be 13 weeks of lectures;

“There will be three weeks of Rain Semester Examinations;

“There will be only two weeks for marking and computations of results;

“Training of staff on Virtual Learning between Monday, 4th January and Friday, 8th January, 2021;

“Practical classes will commence after COVID-19 break.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Why Sanusi Was My Choice As Emir Of Kano ― Kwankwaso

Former governor of Kano State, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has defended his choice of former Governor of Central Bank, Muhammad Sanusi II, as the Emir of Kano.Incumbent Kano State governor, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, at a…

Kano Youth, 23 Years, Marries 46-Year-Old American Mother

A Kano youth, Suleiman Isah Isah, 23 years, of Panshekara in Kano metropolis has married his heartthrob, Janine Sanchezt, a 46-year-old American mother…