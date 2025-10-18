Unilorin produces 9,924 student entrepreneurs

The Innovative Skills Pioneering Entrepreneurship Scheme (U-Inspire) of the University of Ilorin has produced a total of 9,924 student entrepreneurs.

Speaking during the maiden edition of the graduation ceremony of the young entrepreneurs in Ilorin, Chairman of the Implementation Committee of U-Inspire, Professor Rasheed Jimoh, said that the initiative was conceived to complement traditional academic learning with practical and industry-relevant digital skills.

“The management of Unilorin, under the leadership of Professor Wahab Egbewole (SAN), has the vision to empower every graduate of the institution with a degree through additional 21st-century skills.

“The programme was carefully designed to build competencies that align with emerging global trends in digital innovation, leadership, and entrepreneurship.

“Out of the 9,924 graduands, 45 ambassadors were picked, five from each of the nine partners of the U-Inspire,” he said.

The chairman also said that the maiden edition began with three pioneering skill sets, which include Leadership and Personal Development, Graphic Design, and Web Development.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Professor Wahab Egbewole, represented by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Management Services, Professor Adegboyega Fawole, said that an entrepreneur is somebody who can look into the world and see opportunities.

Egbewole noted that an entrepreneur decides that he needs to employ people and make a profit.

“The purpose of entrepreneurship is to enjoy yourself, solve the world’s problems, and make a profit,” he said.

Delivering the keynote address, Arc. Zakirudeen Oladotun from ZAKMAD, Ilorin, said that he was delighted that Unilorin has reasoned beyond being an ivory tower of theory and has become an industrial laboratory of applied solutions.

Oladotun noted that the future of higher education must be entrepreneurial, experimental, and ecosystem-driven.

He said that at the heart of the U-Inspire initiative is a powerful tool — that skills today come with trust, competency beats credentials, and attitude shapes altitude.

“Skills can be achieved through mentorship, product development, problem-solving, design thinking, and entrepreneurship boot camp,” he said.

The highlight of the event was the emergence of Team MCGeorge Consulting Limited in first position, while Team HR Square Concept came second, and Team Groom 2Lead Integrated Services took third position.

The winners were given cash awards of ₦550,000 for first position, ₦350,000 for second, and ₦250,000 for third.

