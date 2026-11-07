Unilorin, Centre to honour eminent scholar, Prof Abubakre

The University of Ilorin is set to honour a renowned Nigerian scholar of Arabic, Professor Razaq ’Deremi Abubakre, with the public presentation of a book honouring his contributions to scholarship and intellectual development.

The event, scheduled for Thursday, December 3, 2026, at the University of Ilorin Auditorium, is being organised by the El-Mavericky Centre for Educational Research and Development (EMCERD), in collaboration with the university’s Department of Arabic and Transnational Studies. It is expected to bring together academics, government officials, traditional rulers and other prominent personalities.

The Executive Director of EMCERD, Sulayman O. Nafiu, who announced the event, said the presentation would provide an opportunity for the academic community and other stakeholders to celebrate a scholar whose contributions have left a lasting mark on Arabic, Islamic and literary studies.

The book, titled Trends in African Linguistics, Islamic and Literary Studies: A Festschrift for Professor Razaq ’Deremi Abubakre, brings together scholarly contributions examining African linguistic traditions, Islamic intellectual heritage and literary studies.

Professor Abubakre, born on January 20, 1948, in Iwo, Osun State, is widely recognised for his contributions to Arabic scholarship, Qur’anic translation, Islamic intellectual history and the relationship between Arabic and Yoruba cultures.

He obtained a First Class degree in Arabic from the University of Ibadan before proceeding to the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), University of London, where he earned a doctorate in Arabic Literature in 1980.

He joined the University of Ilorin, rising through the academic ranks to become Professor of Arabic in 1989. Beyond his teaching and research activities, he served as Head of the Department of Religions between 1992 and 1995 and later as Dean of the Faculty of Arts.

His administrative experience also took him to Al-Hikmah University, Ilorin, where he served as Vice-Chancellor between 2008 and 2010. He subsequently served as Federal Commissioner of the Public Complaints Commission in Osun State from 2012 to 2018.

Throughout his career, Professor Abubakre has contributed to academic development through research, publications, international engagements and the mentorship of younger scholars. His work has helped promote Arabic and Islamic studies while strengthening the relationship between African languages, cultures and intellectual traditions.

The organisers said the event was designed not merely as a recognition of his achievements but also as an opportunity to preserve his scholarly legacy and encourage further research in the fields to which he has devoted his career.

The Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, will attend as Special Guest of Honour, while the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Ilorin, Professor Wahab O. Egbewole, will serve as Chief Host.

The Chairman of the occasion is Professor Yusuf Olaolu Ali, SAN, while the Vice-Chancellor of the African School of Economics, Abuja, and Deputy Secretary-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs, Professor Mahfouz A. Adedimeji, will deliver the keynote address.

Professor Afis Ayinde Olasupo of the University of Ibadan will review the book.

Other personalities expected at the event include the Emir of Ilorin, Alhaji (Dr.) Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari; the Oluwo of Iwo, Oba AbdulRasheed Adewale Akanbi; former Grand Kadi of Kwara State, Honourable Justice Idris Haroon (Rtd.); and Professor Emeritus Ishaq O. Oloyede, Secretary-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs.

The book will also be presented by several prominent personalities, including Asiwaju Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji, Dr AWA Ibraheem, Dr Bolanle Olawale Babalakin, Senator Surajuddeen Ajibola Bashiru, Engr. Lanre Adeleke, and other distinguished guests.