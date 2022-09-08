UNILORIN alumni wants institution’s product as new VC

As the process of the selection of a new Vice Chancellor continues, the University of Ilorin Alumni Association has charged stakeholders in the process to look in the direction of graduates of the university so as to select a “better by far” candidate to pilot the affairs of the institution.

A statement by the national headquarters of the association, endorsed by the University of Ilorin Alumni Association President, Dr Olawale Stephen Fasakin, said it would be worthy and heart-warming if a graduate of the institution was selected as the new vice chancellor.

In the statement, Dr Fasakin cited the example of the tenure of Professor Isaq Oloyede, whom he said served meritoriously as the vice chancellor and was an alumnus of the University of Ilorin.

The association said the tenure of Professor Ishaq Oloyede, as the vice chancellor of the university, who is an alumnus, was a bench mark to project the fact that “an alumnus of the university will spell profound growth and development for the university since such type of growth and development so quested are entrenched in every person who is a product of the university via the qualitative training received by him in the cause of his passing through the school and the school passing through him.”

The alumni association said that the relevant teams should endeavour to select “a better-by-far vice chancellor for the better-by far University of Ilorin,” saying this would make for a smooth transition after the conclusion of the tenure of the current vice chancellor, Professor S. A. Abdulkareem.

The association commended the chancellor, the Emir of Katsina, Alhaji (Dr) Abdulmumini Kabir Usman, “for putting together a competent, mobile team for the selection process” and the pro-chancellor and chairman of Council, Malam Abidu Rafindadi Yazid, “for his display of qualitative team-coordination abilities during the process.”

Dr Fasakin said the men and women in the team were people of integrity and charged them to “continue to show courage and strength as they have shown so far in the selection process,” and also hailed Professor Abdulkareem “for his exemplary leadership during his tenure in office.”





He called for an open-door process that would show the whole world how everything was done and charged the team “to subject all the contestants to equal assessment upon which the best candidate will emerge” just as he advised against ethnicity or religion in the said process.

“The association is monitoring the process to certify compliance with extant rules and ensure that nothing is done to favour any candidate. We do not want our Alma Mater to get its image smeared with the dirt of crisis the type that trail selection processes of new VCs in many universities in the country today,” Fasakin stated.