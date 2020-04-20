Unilever Nigeria increases turnover by 46%

UNILEVER Nigeria Plc has released its unaudited report for the period ended March 31, 2020. The Company recorded turnover of N13.3 billion in the period under review. This represents a 46 per cent increase compared to the previous quarter four 2019 and a 31 per cent decline compared to N19.2 billion recorded for the corresponding period, Q1 2019.

The result submitted to the Nigerian Stock Exchange indicated that the company recorded profit after tax of N1.1billion for the period ended March 31, 2020 representing a 27 per cent decline when compared to N1.5 billion recorded for the period ended March 31, 2019.

The company through its Corporate Affairs Director, Mrs ‘Soromidayo George, said that ‘Unilever Nigeria remains focused on its strategy to deliver sustainable growth and will continue to monitor the business environment and remain dynamic in its response to challenges to operations and the economy, in the light of Covid-19 pandemic.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

