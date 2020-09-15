UNILAG: We’re all awaiting outcome of investigative panel ― Staff unions, parents

The various staff unions in the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka and other stakeholders including parents of students of the university are all at the moment awaiting the outcome of the visitation panel sent to the school by President Muhammadu Buhari to investigate all issues causing crisis there with a view to restoring permanent stability in the system.

The panel headed by Professor Tukur Sa’ad, a former university administrator, was given only two weeks commencing penultimate week to complete its assignment and submit a report through the Minister of Education, Mr Adamu Adamu, to the president, who is the visitor to UNILAG, for implementation.

Recall that all the four staff unions in the university, namely: the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), Senior Staff Association of Nigerian Universities (SSANU), Non-Academic Staff Union (NASU), and the National Association of Academic Technologists (NAAT) submitted memoranda to the panel and also appeared before it during sitting.

The suspended chairman of the governing council of the institution, Dr Wale Babalakin, the school alumni association, the Parent Forum, among others also did same.

Speaking exclusively to Tribune Online on Tuesday in a separate interview, the chairman of ASUU of the branch, Dr Dele Ashiru and his SSANU and NASU’s counterparts, Messrs Olusola Sowunmi and Kehinde Ajibade respectively and that of the Parent Forum, Mr Babatunde Majekodunmi, said they had done their own part by submitting memoranda to the panel and also appeared before it.

They said they believed that their inputs would greatly help the panel in its report which is expected to contain findings and recommendations to guide the president in his decision to resolve the lingering crisis and move the university forward.

They said all they wanted is justice and fairness that would help UNILAG which is ranked third best at the moment in Nigeria by The Time Higher Education World University Ranking to remain a university of first choice and nation’s pride.

When asked about the situation on campus, they said the campus is calm with members of staff who have resumed for work after the general school closure nationwide and outsiders having one thing or another to do going about their lawful engagements freely.

About the acting vice-chancellor, Professor Folasade Ogunsola, they said she is working hard performing her roles.

