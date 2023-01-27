UNILAG VC receive Arts Alumni, ask Nigerians to take pride in themselves

The Vice-Chancellor, University of Lagos, Professor Folasade Ogunsola, has urged Nigerians to take pride in themselves despite all odds.

The First Female Vice-Chancellor of the University made this known while receiving the executives and members of the Faculty of Arts Alumni yesterday in her Office.

She posited that Nigerians should reject any inappropriate descriptions ascribed to them while at the same time acknowledging their fault.

Folashade noted that corruption thrives where there is a lack of excellence, adding that Nigeria is not different from other countries.

Meanwhile, The Vice-Chancellor asked that the deviants be called out to separate the wheat from the chaff.

“I think, as Nigerians, we should take pride in ourselves.

“We should not accept who we are, not as Nigerians.

“Yes, Corruption thrives where there is lack of excellence. But we are not different from other countries.

“Let us name the deviants, and we will see that the wheat will be separated from the chaff.” She said.

In his opening remarks, The Alumni President, Paul Emily, stated that the Association is committed to promoting Arts, describing it as their first port of call.





Emily assured the Don of using their networks to support the university as they are visible in all sectors of the economy.