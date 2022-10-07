UNILAG VC charges students on innovation as Siemens commissions N70m Innovation Lab

The Vice-Chancellor, of the University of Lagos, Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe has tasked students with innovation, describing it as the way out of problems.

Professor Toyin said this at the commissioning of Siemens Energy Innovation Lab at the University on Friday.

He described innovation as developing new things and solving problems for a better society.

The Vice-Chancellor assured that the lab will be used by the students and consequently lead to modelling and innovation in the area of energy.

“Innovation is about developing new things. It is about solving problems.

“In the world of today, it is all about innovation. Our students need to continue to develop themselves in this area.

”We want to thank the company for this. It will lead to medaling and innovation in the area of energy.

“This will be used by our students for their start-ups. Students will be able to develop their skills in the area of innovation in all areas.

“They will be able to see a simulation of whatever they come up with. It is a world standard laboratory which can be compared with others.” He said

Speaking also, The Managing Director, of Siemens Energy, Mr Seun Suleiman said education, social and environment are the three key words at Siemens; hence, the reason for building the Lab.

According to him, the youths would be gainfully employed with education.

