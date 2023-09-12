The National Union of Lagos State Students (NULASS) has declared full support for the planned general protest by the National Association of Nigeria Students (NANS) scheduled for tomorrow, over hike in tuition fees of universities.

NULASS President, Akinlola Shasanya, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Lagos that members of the union would come out en-masse to join the solidarity movement.

Students of University of Lagos (UNILAG), on September 6, took to the streets to protest the hike in fees by the management of the institution.

The university recently asked students to pay over N190,000 as against the previous tuition of a little over N19,000 as fees.

NANS also called on tertiary institutions and unity schools across the country to desist from increasing school fees, pledging that it would continue to mobilise its members nationwide to protest such moves.

“NULASS, the apex indigenous students’ body in Nigeria, will offer our solidarity in the aftermath of the events that occurred in UNILAG, Akoka, some days ago.

“We express our full support for the general protest by NANS coming up September 13. We also wholeheartedly commit to joining the struggle against drastic hike in tuition.

“Your pursuit of justice and equity in education is very much in order, believing that solidarity and determination shall lead us to success,” Shasanya added.

Similarly, Shasanya condemned the act of policemen who were allegedly said to have fired teargas canisters at the protesting UNILAG students on September 6.

According to him, “we have followed the unwelcome stand from the management of UNILAG, and we are horrified by the conduct of the Nigerian Police operatives against Nigerian students.

"These are students were peacefully protesting against the extreme hike in school fees proposed by UNILAG management.





“In the spirit of Aluta, we firmly believe that victory is certain when we stand united in our cause. To this end, we shall mobilise our members to join the solidarity movement,” Shasanya said.

The NULASS president noted that the protest will continue until UNILAG management reviews the drastic increase in its school fees.

“We are resolute in our commitment to this just and essential fight for the rights of Nigerian students,” he added.

