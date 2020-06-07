UNILAG scholars attract N115.5m research grants from UK, Germany

The Office of Research and Innovation, University of Lagos (UNILAG), says some scholars of the institution have been awarded grants worth N115.5 million for various research projects.

This was contained in a statement issued by the Director of the office, Prof. Bola Oboh, on Sunday in Lagos.

The statement said that the UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) awarded a total of N71,656,620 to the grant holder, Dr Victor Odumuyiwa, a co-investigator on a research project entitled: “Digital Innovations for Transitioning to a Circular Plastic Economy (DITCH Plastic).”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Odumuyiwa, who is a senior lecturer in the institution’s Department of Computer Science, Faculty of Science, is also the acting Director, Centre for Information Technology and Systems (CITS).

The statement said that the project was in partnership with De Montfort University, Chatham House, UK.

”Other collaborators included the University of Warwick, University of Namibia and Kigali Collaborative Research Centre, among others,” it said.

The statement said that the project commenced on March 1 and was concluded on April 30.

It noted that the DITCH Plastic Network was excited to announce the launch of the new project, designed to accelerate the growth of Circular Plastic Economy (CPE) across Africa through the application of digital innovation.

According to the statement, the DITCH Plastic is a UK Research Innovation (UKRI)/Global Challenges Research Fund (GCRF), funded by the multi-sectoral, international and interdisciplinary project.

It said that it was aimed at utilising digital innovations to accelerate the transition to a circular plastic economy (CPE) in Africa.

The statement also added that the project was in partnership with De Montfort University, Chatham House, Co-Creation hub, Plastic Oceans iHub, Nairobi, Bongohive, University of Warwick, Aston University, University of Lagos, Kigali Collaborative Research Centre and the University of Namibia.

In another development, the statement said that the university’s African Cluster Centre, Institute of African and Diaspora Studies, had also been awarded a N43.5 million grant for five research projects presented by the centre.

It said that the grant was approved by the Africa Multiple Centre of Excellence, University of Bayreuth, Germany.

The statement listed some of the project topics to include “Regenerating Non-Formal Learning in Africa”, Digitising Folktales for Animation and Value Education, with Dr Ayodele Yusuf and Dr Abisoye Eleshin as team leads.

Also among the project topics was: “Women as Sages: Exploring the Nature and Value of Feminine Wisdom,” with Prof. Muyiwa Faleye, Dr Anthony Okeregbe and Prof. Olufunke Adebayo as co-team leads, the statement said.

It noted that already, a workshop entitled: “Lagos, Ownership and Identity”, that would run for a period of one month later in the year had been approved by the university.

According to the statement, efforts are on by some principal investigators and researchers to ensure successful delivery.

