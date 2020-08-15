UNILAG: Ogundipe remains our recognised VC, says Parent-Forum

The parents of students of University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, have thrown their weight behind Professor Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, saying he remains the recognised vice-chancellor of the university.

They said they were against the action of the governing council, especially its chairman, Dr Wale Babalakin, for purportedly terminating the appointment of Professor Ogundipe, saying the action was illegal and would not stand.

The chairman of Parent-Forum of the university, Mr Babatunde Majekodunmi, said this in an exclusive interview with our correspondent.

He said Babalakin had promised parents to toe a peace path in the affairs of the university and should have therefore followed due process if Ogundipe did what warrants his removal.

He said it was unfortunate that this development would not only disrupt the long-cherished peace the university has been enjoying but would also tarnish its hard-earned image locally and globally.

He, however, called on President Muhammadu Buhari as the visitor to the university to wade into the matter in the interest of peace and national development.

