UNILAG Muslim alumni re-elect Ogun Chief of Staff, Salisu, as president

THE University of Lagos Muslim Alumni (UMA) has returned the Chief of Staff to the Ogun State Governor, Alhaji Shuaib Salisu, as its president for the next two years.

Salisu was re-elected last weekend at the 31st Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the association held at the UNILAG Islamic Centre in Akoka, Lagos.

Also re-elected were a UNILAG’s Associate Professor and acting Head of Cell Biology and Genetics Department, Khalid Adekoya; Alhaji AbdulMajeed Raji of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and Head of Family Medicine Department at the Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Dr Abdulmajeed Babatunde Akodu, as deputy presidents.

Alhaja Mujidat Isiaka of the Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) and Dr Azeezat Shopeyin-Dosunmu of LUTH’s Community Medicine Department were elected vice-presidents for Akoka and LUTH.

An Associate Professor in the Geography Department of UNILAG, Dr Shakirudeen Odunuga, was announced as the General Secretary while Superheads Nigeria Limited Recruitment Specialist, Mustapha Kelani, was named as the Assistant General Secretary.

The Nation’s Head of Motoring Desk and National Secretary of the Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria (MMPN), Alhaji Tajudeen Adebanjo, and Lagos State government’s physiotherapist-employee, Azeezat Quadri, were elected as Public Relations Officers (PROs) for Akoka and CMUL.

Other members of the executive council are Yusuff Jamiu (Financial Secretary), First Bank of Nigeria (FBN) Principal Manager, Alhaja Muhidat Bello (Treasurer), KPMG Nigeria Risk Consultant, AbdulKabir Kuye (Internal Auditor), Lagos State University (LASU) School of Communication lecturer, Dr Ganiyat Tijani-Adenle and LUTH’s Senior Registrar, Dr Aisha AbdulKareem-Yasir (Welfare Officers for Akoka and CMUL) and Mutiat Adeyemo of Stanbic IBTC Legal Unit (Legal Officer).

Former UMA’s president, Lere Alimi, who chaired the shurah (consultation) committee, said the welfare of members was paramount among members of the UMA during the assignment.

Alimi enjoined the officers to focus on economic empowerment, job placement and other forms of welfare support for the members.

“The new executive council should endeavour to utilise the available expertise, strengths and networks among our membership to obtain more mileage for the association. All members should make themselves available for service when called upon by the executive council of UMA,” he said.

Ogun State deputy governor, Mrs Noimot Salako-Oyedele, and UMA’s Board of Trustees (BoT) chairman, Rasak Oladejo, congratulated the exco members.

Salisu thanked everyone that participated physically and online in the AGM.

The UMA president solicited members’ support to strengthen the association.

He apologised for the shortcomings of the last exco, promising to build on the achievements recorded.

