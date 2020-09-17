UNILAG leadership crisis: Justice will be served ― FG

THE Federal Government has received the report of the Special Presidential Visitation panel set up to probe the leadership crisis rocking the University of Lagos (UNILAG).

Chairman of the Visitation Panel, Professor Tukur Sa’ad, presented the report to the Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu, on Thursday in Abuja.

Adamu while receiving the report on behalf of President Muhammadu Buhari who is the Visitor to the UNILAG, assured members of the panel that justice would be served accordingly and that the report would be thoroughly scrutinized.

The panel which was inaugurated on 26th of August, 2020 had two weeks to submit its report as well as come up with recommendations towards repositioning the institution to its pride of place in the Nigerian university system.

Adamu said the report would help the President to make informed decision to stop the lingering UNILAG crisis.

He said: “It is my hope that the panel interacted with the officials and stakeholders who are supposed to contribute to the solution of the crisis as well as have a fair and balance of the issues at hand.

“The Visitor to the University will make a decision on the matter as appropriate after due consideration of the report in order to ensure peace and conducive learning environment at the University of Lagos and the University system as a whole,” he said.

He thanked members of the panel for the hard work and dedication to the assignment, saying the recommendations would be looked at objectively and justice is done to all concerned.

Chairman of the panel, Prof. Sa’ad in his remark said the University of Lagos had been bedevilled over a year involving management, Governing Council and other stakeholders, saying, however, that the content of the report would not be divulged to the public until it gets the President who is expected to take the necessary action.

Terms of reference of the panel include among other things to view the report of the Council Sub-Committee on Review of the Expenditure of the University of Lagos since May 2017 and make appropriate recommendations, after affording all those indicted an opportunity to defend themselves;

They were also to examine the steps taken by the council leading to the removal of the vice-chancellor, Prof. Oluwatoyin Temitope Ogundipe, and ascertain whether due process was followed as stipulated in the Universities (Miscellaneous Provisions) (Amendment) Act, 2003, and the principle of fair hearing adhered to.

