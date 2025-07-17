UNILAG introduces General Studies Day, gives reason

The University of Lagos (UNILAG) Akoka has introduced General Studies Day featuring, among others quiz competition among students of various faculties with the Faculty of Law emerged as the winner of the maiden event.

It was held last week with a total of 13 faculties including the Directorate of Distance Learning Institute participating.

The Faculty of Science and Faculty of Environmental Science came second and third respectively, beating the Faculty of Dental Science and Basic Medical Science that also made it to the final stage. Other faculties dropped out at the second stage.

Two students represented each faculty and the questions with multiple answers given to them to pick from were from their GST courses including Philosophy, Logic and Philosophy of Sciences; Nigerian Peoples and Culture; Use of English and Library Studies; General African Studies; Basic Computer Studies; as well as Entrepreneurship and Business Innovation Studies.

While the winning faculty was rewarded with a trophy and the two students represented it with N200, 000 cash prizes, the second and third place winners received N150, 000 and N100, 000, respectively for their efforts.

Speaking at the event, tagged: ‘ST Day,’ the director of GST Centre, Professor Aderonke Lawal-Are, highlighted the importance of GST courses to students, saying it shapes their academic journey and more importantly develops them to become a total person for leadership positions.

According to her, many students often ask why they need to take General Studies courses when those courses are not part of their core discipline and the simple answer is that profound: education is not just about specialising in a course; but about students’ versatility, integration, transformation, and enlightenment.

She acknowledged the GST programme as one of major academic platforms in every higher institution that brings all students, regardless of background into a single, shared intellectual conversation, breaking barriers and creating common ground.

“So, GST courses, she pointed out, “broaden students’ knowledge, foster national unity and mutual respect among them, build their communication and critical thinking skills, expose them to ethics, civic responsibilities and entrepreneurial activities and as well prepare them to be well-rounded upon graduation.

“That is why I will encourage you as you are in a new academic session to approach General Studies with an open mind by not seeing the course as a burden, but an opportunity to grow as a student and person, and more importantly, as a well-grounded citizen,“ she admonished further.

Professor Lawal-Are, however, revealed that UNILAG has introduced six new GST courses in line with the NUC’s Core Curriculum and Minimum Academic Standards (CCMAS) to further broaden their knowledge on evolving activities in the society

In his remarks, the chairman of the occasion and president of UNILAG Alumni Association worldwide, Ifeoluwa Oyedele, also emphasised the importance of General Studies to all students in every tertiary school, stressing that “the course would greatly shape the knowledge and perspectives of students in various aspects of life.

He noted that the knowledge gained through the course would remain with the students for a lifetime irrespective of their disciplines and endeavours.

He urged them to take their studies very seriously, disclosing that the alumni association has developed an app where all alumni of the university can register.

Another major highlight of the event was the presentation of Role Play by various individuals considered to be African Legends.

The Faculty of Education, for example, adopted Chief Obafemi Awolowo, and acted how he was passionate during his lifetime to ensure the people of the Western Region of Nigeria then went to school.

Similarly, Faculty of Arts, Faculty of Clinical Sciences, Faculty of Engineering, Faculty of Science, Faculty of Environmental Sciences, Faculty of Social Sciences, Faculty of Pharmacy, Faculty of Law, Faculty of Basic Medical Sciences, and Directorate of Distance Learning Institute adopted Nelson Mandela, Dr Stella Adadevoh, Prof Awojobi, Mrs. Ibukun Awosika, Chief Olusegun Obasanjo, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, Prof Dora Akunyili, Chief Wole Olanipekun, Prof Folasade Ogunsola and Chinua Achebe.