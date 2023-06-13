The University of Lagos (UNILAG) Akoka has announced the implementation of demurrage payments on uncollected certificates by their owners.

Additionally, charges for the re-issuance of certificates have been increased, with the amount varying depending on the reason for re-issuance.

This information was disclosed in the latest bulletin released by the university’s spokesperson, Mrs Adejoke Alaga-Ibraheem, on Tuesday.

According to the university, graduates who fail to collect their certificates within one year after convocation will be required to pay a demurrage fee of N10,000. Subsequently, an additional fee of N5,000 will be charged for each subsequent year until the charges are reviewed again.

Furthermore, affected graduates will also be required to pay all the approved charges for convocation and certificate collection applicable in the year of convocation, in addition to the demurrage fee.

For applicants seeking re-issuance of burnt or damaged certificates, the cost has been increased to N50,000, compared to the previous charge of N10,000.

In cases where errors on the certificates are attributed to the students, a fee of N35,000 will be charged for re-issuance. However, if errors are attributed to the school and the certificates are returned before changes in signatories, there will be no cost to the owners. Otherwise, the same N35,000 fee will apply.

The bulletin also stated that the processing of transcripts online will now attract a fee of N25,000.

The university attributed the introduction of these new charges, which took effect on May 31, 2023, to the increasing rate of inflation in the country. It also mentioned that the charges would be reviewed again after a period of five years.

