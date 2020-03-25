UNILAG gives level 1-12 staff members vacation over coronavirus

The University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, has directed all its members of staff on CONTISS 1 to 12 to stay at home for the next two weeks, beginning from Tuesday.

The university has also banned all social and religious gatherings and meetings of more than 10 persons anywhere within the campus.

The university’s spokesperson, Mrs Taiwo Oloyede, made this known in a statement made available to journalists, saying the exemption to this directive are officers from levels 13 to 15 as well as the deans of faculty, heads of department, directors, secretaries attached to principal officers, who are expected to keep the university running.

She also said staff on essential duties such as those at Works and Physical Planning Unit (Power), Security and Medical Services and few others, are also expected to be in school and carry out their responsibilities as demanded.

“But it is expected that all these departments and units that will have their people around should provide hand sanitisers at strategic areas of their offices,” she stressed.

Oloyede, however, said the development was in conformity with the Federal Government directive to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country. NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

