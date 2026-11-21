The Federal Government has announced plans to expand its Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) campus transportation initiative to 60 tertiary institutions, with the University of Lagos (UNILAG) set to receive 10 CNG-powered buses to ease transportation challenges facing students and staff.

The Minister of Education, Dr Olatunji Alausa, disclosed this on Saturday during the commissioning of a CNG daughter station and vehicle conversion centre at UNILAG, under the Federal Government’s Special Palliative Relief on University Transportation (Project SPROUT).

The Special Adviser, Media and Communications, to the minister, Mr Ikharo Attah, said in a statement on Saturday that the commissioning also featured the inauguration of similar facilities at the University of Ibadan, the Federal University of Technology, Akure, and the Federal University Oye-Ekiti through a live transmission.

Alausa said the initiative, which initially targeted 20 federal universities, would be extended to an additional 40 federal tertiary institutions, bringing the number of beneficiary institutions to 60.

He explained that the intervention was designed to reduce the cost of transportation for students and staff, particularly those who commute daily between their accommodation, lecture halls and other university facilities.

According to him, the benefits of adopting CNG must translate into affordable transport fares and reliable shuttle services, urging university managements and transport operators to ensure that the savings from the initiative were passed on to students.

The minister said the programme demonstrated President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to ensuring that the country’s natural gas resources directly benefited Nigerians, particularly students, through interventions that reduced the financial burden of accessing education.

Alausa also disclosed that the Federal Government was working towards delivering more than 50,000 hostel bed spaces across tertiary institutions by the end of 2027.

He said UNILAG would benefit from 1,700 hostel bed spaces at its Akoka campus and another 350 at its College of Medicine.

The minister further announced plans for a 12-megawatt solar mini-grid project at the university to improve electricity supply, while reaffirming the government’s commitment to student welfare through the Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND), infrastructure development and innovation grants.

He urged students to monitor the implementation of government interventions and provide feedback on their impact.

The Vice-Chancellor of UNILAG, Prof. Folasade Ogunsola, described the commissioning as a major milestone in the university’s commitment to sustainability, cleaner energy and improved welfare for students and staff.

Ogunsola appreciated the Federal Government, the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund (MDGIF), FEMADEC Energy Limited and the Presidential CNG Initiative for their partnership in delivering the project.

She said the facility would provide opportunities for research, teaching, innovation and practical engagement with emerging energy technologies.

The vice-chancellor also announced that the university would offer 10 complimentary vehicle conversion slots to beneficiaries through a ballot, while other members of the university community would enjoy discounted conversion services.

Earlier, the Executive Director of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Gas Infrastructure Fund, Mr Oluwole Adama, commended the Tinubu administration for its commitment to domestic gas utilisation and infrastructure development.

He said the fund had supported the delivery of several CNG projects across the country, adding that the facilities commissioned at the four universities represented further progress in making cleaner and more affordable energy accessible to Nigerians.

Adama urged students to explore the technical, research and entrepreneurial opportunities associated with CNG infrastructure and operations.

Also speaking, the President of the National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS), Comrade Akinteye Babatunde Afeez, applauded the Federal Government and the Minister of Education for prioritising student welfare.

He described Project SPROUT as a practical response to transportation challenges in tertiary institutions and called on university managements, transport operators and students to ensure that the facilities were properly maintained.

Alausa reaffirmed the Federal Government’s commitment to implementing the Renewed Hope Agenda in the education sector, saying the ministry would continue to prioritise programmes aimed at improving student welfare, strengthening infrastructure, expanding access to learning and equipping young Nigerian youths with relevant skills.

He added that investments in affordable transportation, accommodation, renewable energy and innovation were deliberate efforts to build a more inclusive and responsive tertiary education system.