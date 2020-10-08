UNILAG fixes post-UTME screening, asks candidates below 16 years, others to stay away

The University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, has fixed its post-Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) screening for the 2020\2021 academic session for November 18 to December 2, 2020.

The registrar of the university, Mr Oladejo Azeez, made this known in a statement on Thursday.

He said only candidates who sat for this year’s UTME conducted by the Joint Admission and Matriculation Board (JAMB) and chose UNILAG as their first choice and scored 200 and above (and not 180 government benchmark) from 400 possible marks in the exam are eligible for the mandatory screening.

He also said candidates who are not up to 16 years of age by 31st of October this year and those who do not possess a minimum of credit pass at one sitting in five relevant O-Level subjects, including English Language and Mathematics need not apply for the screening.

He added that former students of UNILAG whose admissions were withdrawn on the basis of poor academic performance or absence status (and not those expelled ) could re-apply but for a different course or programme.

Mr Azeez noted that the registration for the screening would be done online from Monday, October 19 to Friday, October 30 and that the N2,000 charged would be paid also online or at school’s designated banks.

He, however, pointed out that UNILG zero tolerance for drug abuse and any other social vices remain enforced by the university.

