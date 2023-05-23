The University of Lagos(UNILAG) Akoka has established a Safeguarding Centre and appointed the immediate past director of Academic Planning of the university, Prof Mopelola Olusakin, as pioneer director.

The university’s spokesperson, Mrs Joke Alaga-Ibraheem, gave this hint in a statement, noting that the Safeguarding Centre is set up to prevent undesirable harm and abuse of vulnerable people in the university.

Olusakin, an erudite scholar from Ifewara, Osun State, is a Professor of Counselling Psychology and her appointment has taken effect from May 2nd and will last two years.

Olusakin joined the service of UNILAG as a Lecturer II in 1992 and rose across the ranks to become a full professor in 2008.

She is a Fellow of the Counselling Association of Nigeria and the Institute of Security Nigeria and also a member of many other professional bodies such as the Nigerian Association of Professional Educators (NAPE), Nigerian Psychological Association, World Counselling Network, Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria, British Association for Counselling and Psychotherapy (BACP) and American Counselling Association (ACA), and so forth.

Olusakin, a multiple-award-winning don, has previously served as the Head of the Department, Educational Foundations, Director of the Institute of Continuing Education (ICE), and sub-dean of both the Faculty of Education and the School of Postgraduate Studies of UNILAG.

She is an external assessor for many universities in and outside Nigeria including the University of Ibadan; Covenant University, Otta; Olabisi Onabanjo University, Ago Iwoye; Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife; Benue State University, Makurdi; and Mother Teresa Women University, India, among others.

She has to her credit more than 90 publications apart from seminar and workshop papers and she is currently working on three research projects.

The UNILAG’s Vice-Chancellor, Prof Folasade Ogunsola congratulated Prof Olusakin on her new assignment, saying the university community expects her to bring to bare her rich expertise and wealth of experience.

Olusakin, who until her new appointment as director of academic planning of the university, is married and blessed with children.

