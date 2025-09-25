UNILAG electric bus prevents 120 metric tons of carbon emissions — Spokesperson

The University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, is set to record a major milestone in sustainable transportation by cutting down more than 120 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions on campus by the end of this year.

The university launched the Electric Vehicle (EV) transport service in January this year to shuttle campus, in partnership with Ogata Global Resources and Chart Eco Global Services.

In the first half of the year, with an initial fleet of 10 buses covering more than 102,000 kilometres, the university achieved a reduction of 16.78 metric tonnes of CO₂, the university’s spokesperson, Mrs Adejoke Alaga-Ibraheem, said in a statement on Thursday.

According to her, building on this progress, the fleet has been expanded with an additional 20 buses, bringing the total to 30, with projected mileage coverage of 700 kilometres.

She added, “This expansion positions UNILAG to achieve a projected 124 metric tonnes reduction by year’s end.

“The savings are equivalent to planting and nurturing approximately 5,600 trees within a single year.

“This milestone reflects the university’s commitment to advancing the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly in the areas of climate action, clean energy and sustainable cities.

“The emissions data were calculated and verified by Chart Eco Global Services, a sustainability organisation that measures and manages emissions for various organisations in Nigeria.

“The analysis followed internationally recognised protocols, including the UK’s DEFRA, the US EPA and the IPCC 2006 Guidelines, ensuring adherence to global best practices.

“The emissions tracking tool was based on the GHG Protocol for mobile combustion, developed by Clear Standards Inc. in collaboration with the World Resources Institute (WRI), providing transparency, consistency and credibility. The methodology was further reviewed by experts at the TETFund Centre of Excellence in Biodiversity Conservation and Ecosystem Management (TCEBCEM), UNILAG.”

Speaking on the progress of the initiative, Mr Itinulowa Okusami, CEO of Chart Eco Global Services, said, “This initiative is a proof of concept to decarbonise Nigeria’s heavily polluted transport sector.

“I am delighted at the amount of carbon we’ve been able to prevent from entering our environment.

“More importantly, this model proves we can scale sustainable mobility across schools and communities, making an even bigger impact.”

Henry Eke, CEO of Ogata Global Resources, added, “This initiative is timely, especially given the current economic realities. The EVs provide a more affordable transport option while also contributing to a cleaner, healthier environment.”

Applauding this commitment, environmental expert Dr Okwong Walter of TCEBCEM, UNILAG, confirmed the integrity of the emissions report and praised the university’s commitment to sustainability.

He also noted that the initiative will significantly improve air quality on and around campus by reducing pollutants typically emitted by conventional vehicles.

The UNILAG electric vehicle initiative is not just about upgrading transport; it is setting a national benchmark for cleaner, more inclusive mobility for higher institutions of learning.

It proves that sustainability is not a distant vision but a bold choice towards shaping lives. It is one of many green steps the university is taking to cut carbon and build a healthier future.

ALSO READ TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE