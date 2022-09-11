UNILAG alumni building gutted by fire

The Alumni Association Building at the University of Lagos (UNILAG) Akoka was gutted by fire on Sunday.

The incident was confirmed by the university’s spokesperson, Mrs Joke Alaga-Ibraheem to Nigerian Tribune in an interview and the cause of the fire is still unknown.

According to her, the fire started around 10.00 am and was effectively put out some minutes after by the school firefighters.

She said it was the security operatives at the location that detected the fire and quickly alerted officers of the school fire service, who she said swiftly responded to the incident.

She said the swift response prevented much damage to the building and that the structure had already been cordoned off for investigation into the cause of the fire.

She said there was no fatality recorded and that the situation had been fully put under control at 4.30 pm when she spoke with our correspondent.

