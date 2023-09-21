The authority of the University of Jos has installment payments of school fees and dedicated two percent of the amount payable by all students to assisting indigent students.

In a public notice signed by its Senior Deputy Registrar (Information and Publications), Mr. Abdulahi Abdulahi, the institution made additional concessions in response to its engagement with student representatives.

It disclosed that two percent of the amount payable by all students will be dedicated to assisting indigent students, with 50% channeled towards providing scholarships for indigent students and the other 50% to be utilized to expand the university’s work-study program.

Giving the breakdown, it pointed out that the main charges for returning students who are not offering GST courses have been reduced from N150,000.00 to N95,000.00, while N100,000.00 will be paid by returning students offering GST courses, adding that fresh students will now pay N130,000.00, down from the initial charge of N180,000.00.

“Laboratory, studio, and workshop charges are now set at N25,000.00 for students who exclusively use these facilities, down from N30,000.00. The University Administration has also approved for installment payments to be introduced as follows:

“All returning students not using laboratory, studio, or workshop facilities and not offering GST courses are to pay N95,000.00 as the first installment and N10,000.00 as the second installment.





“All returning students not using laboratory, studio, or workshop facilities but who offer GST courses are to pay N100,000.00 as the first installment and N10,000.00 as the second installment.”

“All returning students without GST courses but who use laboratory, studio, or workshop facilities are to pay N95,000.00 as the first installment and N35,000.00 as the second installment.

“All returning students who use laboratory, studio, or workshop facilities and offer GST courses are to pay N100,000.00 as the first installment and N35,000.00 as the second installment. New students not using laboratory, studio, or workshop facilities but who offer GST courses are to pay N130,000.00 as the first installment and N10,000.00 as the second installment.”

It added that students having one semester left to complete their studies will be required to pay only 50% of the reviewed charges, adding that the deadline for the registration exercise has been extended by a further 2 weeks.

The university administration, therefore, advised all students and parents to take note of the revised charges and adhere to the new payment and registration guidelines.

