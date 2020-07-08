Unification, economic prosperity of Iruland my top priority, says Oniru

The new Oniru of Iru Kingdom, Oba AbdulWasiu ‘Gbolahan Lawal, has said that his priorities remain the unification of the larger Oniru royal families and the economic prosperity of Iruland as promised during his recent installation as the 15th Oniru of Iruland.

The monarch said this in a statement made available, on Wednesday, by his private secretary, Hakeem Akintoye, declaring that his interest was not about mundane things amidst the reported bickering around the royal palace.

According to Oba Lawal, his vision for Iruland is the continuous growth in leaps and bounds of the kingdom that remains one of the economic nerve-centre in Lagos, stressing that he was not distracted at all and would continue to urge all sons and daughters of Iru royal families to join hands with him towards the realisation of his vision for the kingdom.

The monarch noted that under his kingship, the future of Iru Kingdom looked bright and promising, given such a rich leadership credential especially in the public sector that he had brought to bear on the kingship

“There is no doubt that the future of Iru Kingdom continues to be bright and promising, the ascension of Oba Lawal marks the start of the next phase of the journey into that future with initiatives that would develop Iruland. Many parties are just uncomfortable with the fact that it is no longer business as usual,” the statement said.

“The Oniru’s past performance as commissioner under three administrations in the State and his legacy in the Ministries of Agriculture and Housing stood him out as one who will bring further positive transformation to the kingdom,” it added.

ALSO READ: Bauchi gets second molecular lab as TetFUND establishes N100m centre at ATBUTH

The monarch, while saying that the palace would not give room for division in the royal family, assured that he would continue to adopt an open-door policy in directing the affairs of the kingdom and would not tolerate violence or disruption of law and order especially based on his experience as an officer of the law.

Speaking further, Oba Lawal pledged to invest resources in projects that would promote cultural renaissance in Yoruba land as well as embark on innovations that would engender economic development in the kingdom.

The monarch said he would continue to work with others, including fellow monarchs, chiefs, community leaders and all stakeholders not only to bring more development to Iruland but the entire state, promising to live the rest of his life for his people.

“I will project the Yoruba culture and tradition by promoting and sustaining our identity as a people. Consequently, I pledge to invest resources in projects that will promote cultural renaissance in Yoruba land. I will spare no sweat in guaranteeing the advancement of the Yoruba culture and tradition. I will work with various stakeholders to achieve this,” he said.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE