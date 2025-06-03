UNIFEMGA mourns passing of Epe monarch, Oba Adewale

The Obafemi Awolowo University Muslim Graduates’ Association (UNIFEMGA) has mourned the death of His Royal Majesty, Oba Shefiu Adewale, the Olu-Epe of Epe Kingdom, who passed away on Saturday.

In an official condolence message signed by Engr. Mohammad Buari, UNIFEMGA National President, the association described the late monarch as a revered leader, community builder, and proud Muslim alumnus of Obafemi Awolowo University (OAU), Ile-Ife.

“With heavy hearts and total submission to the will of Allah, the Obafemi Awolowo University Muslim Graduates’ Association (UNIFEMGA) National Executive Council received the news of the demise of His Royal Majesty, Oba Shefiu Adewale, the Olu-Epe of Epe Kingdom, which occurred on Saturday, May 31, 2025, came to us as a rude shock,” the statement read.

The group joined the people of Epe Kingdom, the Lagos State traditional institution, and the Muslim Ummah in mourning what it called the departure of “a father, leader, and bridge-builder whose life was dedicated to service, peace, and community development.”

The group highlighted Oba Adewale’s legacy, tracing his leadership journey back to his days at OAU, where he was an active member of the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN OAU) from 1969 to 1971, serving as Publicity Secretary.

“Kabiyesi, Oba Shefiu Adewale, was a proud Muslim alumnus of our great alma mater, Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, and a distinguished executive member of the Muslim Students’ Society of Nigeria (MSSN OAU)… His leadership journey from the MSSN to the royal stool was a reflection of his enduring character, humility, and love for humanity,” the statement read.

Engr. Buari, who signed the statement on behalf of UNIFEMGA members worldwide, prayed for the repose of the monarch’s soul and urged Allah (SWT) to overlook his shortcomings, accept his good deeds, and grant him eternal rest in Al-Jannatul Firdaus.

He said, “May He grant his family, the people of Epe, and all loved ones the fortitude to bear this great loss.”

The association also extended condolences to the royal family of Epe, the MSSN OAU fraternity, and the wider Muslim community, reaffirming the Islamic belief that:

“Indeed, to Allah we belong, and to Him we shall return,” the statement concluded with a reminder of man’s source.

Oba Shefiu Adewale is remembered not only as a royal figure but also as a symbol of humility and dedicated service whose influence spanned religious, educational, and traditional spheres.