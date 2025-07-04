UNIFEMGA congratulates Customs CG, Adeniyi, on election as chair of World Customs Organisation

THE Obafemi Awolowo University Muslim Graduates Association (UNIFEMGA) has congratulated the Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Bashir Adeniyi, on his recent election as the chairperson of the World Customs Organisation (WCO).

The WCO is an intergovernmental organisation that serves as the highest decision-making authority in global customs, with its headquarters located in Brussels, Belgium.

Adeniyi was elected at the concluding session of the 145th/146th WCO council meeting held on Saturday, June 28, 2025, in Brussels.

He is the first Comptroller General from Nigeria Customs Service to hold the position.

The National President of UNIFEMGA, Mr. Mohammed Buari, in a statement on behalf of all members worldwide, congratulated Adeniyi, also an alumnus of the OAU, saying his election was well-deserved, citing his track record of excellence since assuming office.

UNIFEMGA expressed confidence that Adeniyi will continue to demonstrate his leadership skills on the global stage.

The organisation also prayed for Allah’s guidance and blessings as Adeniyi embarks on this international role.

“We remain very proud of him and his achievements. Congratulations once again, and we wish him the best in the discharge of this added assignment,” Buari said.