UNICEF urges stronger actions against polio in Nigeria

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has once again called on various levels of government, relevant agencies, and non-state actors to step up efforts to permanently eradicate polio and other vaccine-preventable diseases in Nigeria.

The Chief of UNICEF’s Lagos Field Office, Celine Lafoucriere, made the call on Tuesday in Lagos at an event organised by the Lagos State Government in collaboration with the agency, as part of activities to commemorate this year’s Immunisation and Polio Week.

The event, tagged “For Every Child – Complete Vaccination: No More Zero Dose, Stop Polio, Protect Our Future”, saw hundreds of participants walking along major roads in Alausa, Ikeja, to sensitise members of the public about the importance of ensuring that Lagos, and Nigeria at large, become permanently free from polio, meningitis, and other vaccine-preventable diseases.

In attendance were the First Lady of Lagos State, Dr Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; wife of the Deputy Governor, Mrs Oluremi Hamzat; the State Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mr Mobolaji Ogunlende; Lagos Coordinator for the World Health Organization, Mrs Chineye Okafor; traditional rulers; religious and community leaders; as well as students and journalists.

Some children were also vaccinated against polio during the event.

According to Lafoucriere, “The walk against polio today reminds us how far we have come in the fight against the disease, and how far we still need to go to ensure that every Nigerian child is fully immunised.”

She noted that approximately two million Nigerian children remain unimmunised against various vaccine-preventable diseases, including polio—a development she described as totally unacceptable.

Lafoucriere explained that although global efforts have reduced polio cases by 99.9% since 1988, the remaining 0.1% is still significant given the world’s population and must not be overlooked, especially with the resurgence of new cases in various parts of Nigeria, including Lagos.

She added that prior to the Global Polio Eradication Initiative, more than 1,000 children were paralysed daily across the world. Today, the oral polio vaccine has helped prevent 24 million cases of paralysis globally.

“Even at that, we have not reached our destination, as new cases are resurfacing,” Lafoucriere stressed.

She highlighted low immunisation coverage, poor sanitation, and malnutrition as key factors that could further exacerbate the spread of polio and other preventable diseases if not properly addressed.

“That is why routine immunisation against polio and other diseases is the best solution, especially since the oral polio vaccine is available, free, safe, convenient, and effective,” she added.

She called for more education and public awareness, stating that many people, including in Lagos State, still lack sufficient knowledge about the polio vaccine, its effectiveness, and where to access it—a gap which, if not addressed, would continue to hinder progress.

According to her, some members of the population are still misinformed about the vaccine’s safety, perceiving it as harmful, while others only gain access during public campaigns.

“But this is not sustainable. Routine immunisation must become the norm for every child born in Lagos State.

“Making it a norm and ensuring a vaccination calendar is established for every child is essential.

“That is why we need stronger routine immunisation systems, backed by renewed political commitment, to make health education more accessible to the entire population—so that no parent in Nigeria will ever again take the risk of leaving their child unprotected from preventable diseases.

“This is very important because even one unvaccinated child poses a great risk to every other child in society and will ultimately become a greater burden on the nation.”

Lafoucriere, however, assured that UNICEF would continue to support Lagos State and the Nigerian people by delivering vaccines to every child, including those in the hardest-to-reach communities, through vaccination campaigns, training for health workers, and other resources.

In her remarks, the First Lady of Lagos State, Dr Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, expressed confidence that the state would not only eliminate polio and other vaccine-preventable diseases but also prevent their resurgence.

According to her, the Lagos State Government would continue to champion advocacy initiatives in every possible way, including mobilising human and material resources to stamp out polio and prevent its return.

“No child is expected to die from any preventable disease. That is why, whatever is required—including political will—will be mobilised to achieve this goal.

“So, if it’s required that we sing, we will sing. If it’s dancing, we will dance. Whatever it takes to ensure that all our children—our future—are protected from preventable diseases, and no one is left behind, we shall do so,” she pledged.

Dr Sanwo-Olu also commended UNICEF and the state’s health workers for their respective roles and contributions to the fight against polio and its spread in the state.

She said their efforts align with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s vision for the health sector, encapsulated in his THEMES Plus agenda to deliver quality healthcare services to all residents of Lagos State without exception.

Also speaking, the State Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mr Mobolaji Ogunlende, emphasised the importance of youth participation in the fight against polio and other vaccine-preventable diseases.

He pointed out that youths make up about 60% of the state’s population and must be actively engaged alongside other stakeholders on critical public health issues such as polio eradication.

