UNICEF targets over 1.1 million children for measles vaccination in Niger

No fewer than about 1,146.572 children between the ages of six months and five years have been targeted for measles vaccination this year in Niger State.

Social and Behavior Change, UNICEF Measles Consultant, Hassan Musa Abari, stated this during a stakeholders meeting in education and media roles in the campaign against measles organised by the Niger State Healthcare Development Agency in partnership with the UNICEF held on Monday in Minna.

Abari explained that the campaign programme became imperative sequel to the fact that measles is no longer seasonal as it used to be, adding that the engagement of the 275 wards of the state in two phases is to ensure total coverage.

He said that schools, designated health facilities and palaces are the major targets for the vaccination where a good number of children can be vaccinated within a short period that would be integrated, however, appealed to parents to make their wards available for a successful programme.

The consultant, however, lamented that in Bida local government area and with records in Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Bida alone, 1,347 cases were recorded with 18 deaths within eight months this year which called for concern.

He stated further that the first phase will be from October 31 to November 7, 2022, while the second phase is from November 8 to 18, 2022 with Agwara, Borgu, Edati, Magama, Kontagora, Mariga, Mashegu, Rafi, Mokwa, Rijau and Wushishi local government areas as first phase.

According to him, the second phase local governments include Chanchaga, Bosso, Paiko, Lapai, Gurara, Suleja, Lavun, Munya, Shiroro, Tafa, Katcha, Bida, Agaie and Gbako respectively.

