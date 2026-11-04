UNICEF, Taraba launch Nigeria Learning Passport in 50 pilot schools

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), in partnership with the Taraba State Ministry of Secondary, Technical and Vocational Education, on Wednesday launched the Nigeria Learning Passport across 50 pilot schools to enable students in crisis-affected areas to access education.

UNICEF also commended the Taraba State Government for its educational reforms, citing Governor Agbu Kefas’s policies on free and compulsory basic and secondary education, the abolition of illegal school fees, and the distribution of free learning materials.

The UNICEF Chief of Field Office, Bauchi, Dr Nuzhat Rafique, gave the commendation during the official launch of the Nigeria Learning Passport (NLP) in Jalingo.

Dr Rafique, who was represented by the Education Officer at UNICEF’s Bauchi Field Office, Raphael Aiyedipe, noted that the state’s proactive education policies had increased student enrolment from approximately 760,000 to more than one million pupils since the inception of the current administration.

She also applauded the government for promoting inclusive education for children with special needs while strengthening teacher recruitment and professional training frameworks.

According to her, the rollout of the digital learning platform was made possible through collaborations with Microsoft, the Global Partnership for Education (GPE), Airtel, IHS Towers, and TECNO.

She said the programme was designed to dismantle connectivity barriers, reduce the number of out-of-school children, and guarantee learning continuity across vulnerable communities.

Meanwhile, Taraba State Governor, Dr Agbu Kefas, reiterated that education remained the cornerstone of sustainable development and national progress.

Represented by the state’s Head of Service, Dr Hamidu Kara, Governor Kefas said his administration would continue to ensure that every child in the state had access to quality learning.

According to him, “The Nigeria Learning Passport represents a bold step forward in our commitment to ensuring that no child is left behind in their educational journey, especially in these challenging times.”

He further explained that the innovative platform would provide flexible, accessible, and inclusive learning opportunities, particularly for children affected by crises or disruptions to traditional schooling, in line with the government’s free education agenda.

He called on stakeholders, teachers, and students to fully embrace, promote, and utilise the platform.

Earlier, the Commissioner for Secondary, Technical and Vocational Education, Dr Augustina Godwin, announced that the pilot phase of the programme would begin in 50 schools across the state.

She assured that the state would scale up the initiative to more schools to benefit students across the state.