The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has provided livelihood support to the 2022 flood survivors in Niger State.

Child Protection Specialist, UNICEF Kaduna Field Office, Dr. Wilfred Mammah said this during the presentation of items to the 2022 flood survivors at the office of the state Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development on Thursday, in Minna.

He disclosed that the beneficiaries were 24 children who were sexually violated during the 2022 flood in the state.

“In 2022, Niger State experienced a major flood that affected virtually all the local government areas, and you know that when there was an emergency like flood, children and women are mostly affected.

“UNICEF decided to support the state government by working with the state Ministry of Women Affairs and the National Orientation Agency (NOA) to support these survivors,” he said.

Mammah stated further that the children were identified, documented and interviewed on what happened to them and were given psycho-social support as part of UNICEF interventions.

He added further that the livelihood support was to assist parents of the survivors to carter for the survivors.

In her remarks, the Permanent Secretary of the state Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development,Hajiya Kaltum Rufai, appreciated UNICEF for the gesture as well as adding value to what the what state government was doing on child protection.

She said that the UNICEF support was to add value to the 2022 flood survivors as well as support their families’ livelihood, urging them to make judicious use of the items given to them.

Similarly, Water Sanitation and Hygiene Specialist and Emergency Focal Person, UNICEF Kaduna Field Office, Mrs. Theresa Pamma disclosed that over 65,000 people were affected in one way or the other during the 2022 flood.

She noted that over 35,000 who stayed in IDPs camps were struggling to survive while some people were taking advantage of the situation to violate children, ading that UNICEF have zero tolerance for sexual harassment and gender based violence.





Also in his remarks, UNICEF Focal Person in NOA, Mala Bala Musa, advised parents to ensure that every home has a toilet, adding that violators take advantage of children going to defecate in the bush to violate them.

Meanwhile, some of the beneficiaries, Mary John and Inuwa Ibrahim, appreciated UNICEF for the kind gesture and promised to make judicious use of the items given to them to better their lives.

