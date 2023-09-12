The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has provided assistance to thousands of people affected by the deadly floods in eastern Libya.

“Amid the crisis caused by Storm Daniel in East Libya, UNICEF Libya is responding with urgency mobilising 1,100 hygiene kits and vital medical supplies for 10,000 people and providing essential clothing kits for 500 children.

“UNICEF Libya expresses deep condolences to all people who lost family members in East Libya due to floods.

“We stand ready to support relief operations for the displaced, children and in hospitals. We are in touch with relevant authorities,” UNICEF added.

Floods and landslides triggered by the Mediterranean storm on Sunday had killed more than 2,000 people and brought massive damage to communities along its path.

Thousands of others went missing by the floods, according to Osama Hammad, the eastern-based prime minister of Libya.

Local authorities have declared three days of mourning for the victims.

Abdul-Hamed Dbeibah, the Prime Minister of the Tripoli-based Government of National Unity has instructed relevant authorities to remain on high alert and take measures to deal with the storm, vowing to “protect the people and ease the damage.”

The Ministry of Social Affairs and the Libyan Red Crescent Society have started to offer urgent assistance to those affected by the disaster.

The oil-rich country has been divided for years between rival administrations in the east and west.

Each administration is backed by armed groups and militias.





