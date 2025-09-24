UNICEF, stakeholders renew push to end FGM in Nigeria

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), government officials, media and civil society groups have renewed calls for an end to Female Genital Mutilation (FGM) in Nigeria, describing the practice as a gross violation of the rights of women and girls.

Speaking at a stakeholder dialogue, Chief of UNICEF Lagos Field Office, Celine Lacourciere, said FGM remains both “urgent and achievable” to eliminate.

“Female genital mutilation is never a choice. It is a violation inflicted on women and girls. Nearly 20 million women and girls in Nigeria have undergone FGM, ranking the country third highest globally.

“Most of them were cut before their 5th birthday, when they were powerless and unable to consent. No culture or custom should come at the expense of girls’ rights,” Lacourciere insisted.

She stressed that despite being outlawed, the practice persists in many communities due to myths and traditions, which she described as “harmful and dangerous.

“No culture or custom should ever come at the expense of girls’ health, rights or their future. The good news is that change is possible and change is happening through collaboration and initiatives like the Movement for Good, which is led by the Federal Government of Nigeria in collaboration with UNICEF, ” she added.

She noted that positive change is already visible through initiatives like the Movement for Good, led by the Federal Government in partnership with UNICEF.

Speaking on the critical role of the media, the Oyo State Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information, Rotimi Babalola, emphasized the need for media professionals to step up their role in raising awareness and shaping public opinion.

He said “The media is very critical because you set the agenda for society to follow. We need to put extra effort into this campaign so that, in all the states covered by UNICEF, we totally eliminate FGM,”

Babalola urged journalists to report with sensitivity, avoiding sensational coverage that could traumatized survivors, while still educating the public and holding stakeholders accountable.

The child protection specialist, UNICEF Lagos Office, Denis Onoise while identifying the negative impacts of FGM on the girl child and the women, said all cultural and community-based myths and misconceptions about the menace should be dismantled.

“FGM has serious implications for the sexual and reproductive heath of girls and women,” he said.

On her, a FGM consultant, Mrs Aderonke Olutayo advocated the need for more awareness and sensitization on the existing laws against the practice and its enforcement by government agencies.

Olutayo while noting the crucial roles to be played by media practitioners in eradicating the menace, said more men should be engaged as champions of FGM elimination.

The Program Manager of Balm in Gilead Foundation for Sustainable Development (BIGIF), Nelson Akerele, added that cross-sector collaboration remains crucial to achieving the elimination goal.

While calling for active action from the media practitioner, Akerele, identified five ways the media can strengthen the campaign against FGM which include follow up cases and holding duty bearers accountable.

Using investigative journalism to expose cutters and medical practitioners involve supporting survivors with positive and hopeful narratives, educating the public to dispel myths and misconceptions and developing gender-sensitive stories that protect survivors from further harm.

The stakeholders however, resolved to intensify awareness campaigns across all UNICEF intervention states, stressing that no cultural practice should endanger the health and future of Nigerian girls.

