The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has raised concerns over the growing education challenge in Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states, disclosing that about 624,000 children have been identified as being out of school across the three states.

The organisation, however, said only 68,000 of the identified children had so far been reached through its school re-enrolment interventions.

The Chief of UNICEF Sokoto Field Office, Dr Michael Juma, disclosed this on Friday during a media briefing to commemorate the 2026 World Children’s Day in Sokoto.

Juma said the gap between the number of children identified and those successfully reached underscored the need for stronger government commitment, increased investment and community participation in addressing the education crisis.

He urged journalists to strengthen reporting on children’s rights, promote public accountability and ensure that challenges affecting children’s development received adequate attention.

“Journalists are important partners in advancing children’s rights. We need balanced reporting that highlights development achievements while also drawing attention to the gaps that continue to affect children’s wellbeing,” he said.

He disclosed that approximately 98,000 children across the three states had benefited from the Teaching at the Right Level (TaRL) programme, which focuses on improving foundational literacy and numeracy.

According to him, UNICEF was also supporting teacher development, the provision of learning materials, accelerated basic education, integrated Qur’anic education and alternative learning platforms, including radio-based education and the Nigeria Learning Passport.

On healthcare, Juma said about 7.8 million children had been reached through measles-rubella vaccination campaigns across Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara, while more than five million children received polio vaccines during the last concluded campaign.

He added that in Kebbi State, approximately 148,000 children had received the first dose of the malaria vaccine, while 130,000 had received the second dose.

The UNICEF official also commended the Sokoto and Zamfara state governments for committing N100m and N500m, respectively, towards procuring Ready-to-Use Therapeutic Food for the treatment of children suffering from severe acute malnutrition.

He equally acknowledged the Kebbi State Government’s contribution of approximately N540m towards free medical care for children.

On social health insurance, he said UNICEF-supported interventions had recorded about 86,000 beneficiaries in Zamfara, 18,000 in Sokoto and 10,000 in Kebbi.

Juma further disclosed that UNICEF had supported the development of child protection legislation, Family Court Rules and social protection policies to improve the protection, rehabilitation and reintegration of vulnerable children, including those in conflict with the law.

Despite the interventions, he acknowledged that significant challenges remained, particularly in ensuring that children identified as being out of school were successfully returned to classrooms.

On concerns over declining global funding, Juma said the challenge was not peculiar to Nigeria, explaining that UNICEF was exploring additional resource mobilisation opportunities to sustain its interventions.

He, however, assured that education programmes across the three states had not been affected by the funding decline experienced earlier in the year.

On insecurity and difficulties accessing remote communities, he said UNICEF worked with government structures, field facilitators and third-party monitoring arrangements to ensure that vulnerable children and women continued to benefit from essential services.

He called for stronger collaboration among government agencies, development partners, traditional and religious leaders, civil society organisations and communities to improve children’s access to essential services.

“We want journalists to use their platforms to enlighten communities, generate demand for essential services, highlight emerging challenges and hold stakeholders accountable for their commitments towards children,” he said.

Juma also invited media organisations to participate in future field visits to document the impact of UNICEF-supported interventions in education, nutrition, healthcare and social protection.

As part of its upcoming activities, UNICEF announced that the next polio immunisation campaign would take place from December 5 to 11 across Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara states.

The organisation urged journalists to support public awareness and community mobilisation to encourage parents and caregivers to present eligible children for vaccination.

The 2026 World Children’s Day is being commemorated under the theme, “My Day. My Rights. My Future.”

UNICEF said ensuring children’s rights required sustained investment, effective service delivery, community ownership and collective accountability, urging all stakeholders to work towards a future where no child was left behind.