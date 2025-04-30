UNICEF launches back-to-school programme for children in Boko Haram affected areas

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has launched a programme to improve access to basic education and enhance learning outcomes for out-of-school children in Boko Haram-affected areas of the North-East region.

Speaking on Wednesday in Maiduguri during the launch of Multi-Year Resilience Programme Phase 2: Education Cannot Wait, UNICEF’s Chief of Education, Vanessa Lee, stated that the initiative would foster community partnership and engagement in Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa states.

Lee noted that the programme aims to expand access to formal and non-formal education services for over 500,000 conflict-affected children, addressing the issue of out-of-school children and improving educational opportunities for school-age children.

According to Lee, the programme aligns with the Federal Ministry of Education’s Roadmap for 2024–2027, which outlines strategies to tackle critical educational challenges and improve access to quality education.

UNICEF, in collaboration with state governments and consortium partners, will implement the three-year project (2025–2027), building on the achievements and efforts made in the first phase.

“This launch formally kicks off the programme in the three states, and I hope it will be well-coordinated and implemented under the leadership of the state and Federal Ministry of Education.

“Today, we will also discuss emerging priorities based on the strategic shifts being adopted by partners and UN agencies, especially UNICEF, in response to the new global funding outlook.

“The programme builds on the efforts and progress made during the first phase of the MYRP I project (2022–2024), implemented across 29 Local Government Areas (LGAs) in the BAY states. In partnership with the government, UNICEF, NRC, and SCI increased access to formal and non-formal education services, improved learning outcomes, and ensured continuity of learning for more than 500,000 conflict-affected children.

“By the end of this event, UNICEF and consortium partners anticipate that all stakeholders will have a common understanding of the project, enabling successful joint collaboration towards achieving its overall goals.

“On behalf of the consortium partners, UNICEF would like to thank the donor, Education Cannot Wait (ECW), for their continuous and unwavering support in ensuring that no child is left behind as we seek to accelerate education delivery and enhance learning outcomes in North-East Nigeria,” she stated.

