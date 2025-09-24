UNICEF lauds Sokoto govt for tackling child malnutrition

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has commended the Sokoto State Government for its commitment to tackling child malnutrition following the completion and handover of a fully furnished warehouse for nutrition supplies.

UNICEF Deputy Representative in charge of Operations, Mr. Charles Lolika, stated this on Tuesday during an inspection visit to the facility in Sokoto, highlighting the importance of combating child malnutrition.

He disclosed that the warehouse, constructed by UNICEF and now handed over to the government, currently houses over 8,000 cartons of ready-to-use therapeutic food (RUTF) and more than 1,400 other essential nutrition supplies.

“These supplies are meant to support primary health care centers, nutrition centers, and communities across Sokoto and neighbouring local government areas,” Lolika said. Adequate nutrition is crucial for reducing child malnutrition in these regions.

He described the warehouse as a well-furnished and well-managed facility, noting that its cleanliness and stock readiness will ensure that commodities reach children in urgent need.

“We are happy that we now have commodities within the reach of children. This will go a long way in addressing their nutritional needs and supporting the government’s ongoing fight against child malnutrition,” he added.

Lolika assured that UNICEF will continue to collaborate with the Sokoto State Government to provide life-saving nutritional interventions for vulnerable children in the state and beyond.

He commended the government for its partnership and commitment to improving child health and welfare.