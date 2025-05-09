UNICEF lauds high turnout for polio immunisation campaign in Cross River

The National Immunisation Plus Days (NIPDs) campaign in Cross River State has recorded an impressive turnout, with over 56 per cent of the targeted 1.1 million children aged 0–59 months already vaccinated against polio.

The campaign, spearheaded by UNICEF in collaboration with the state government, primary health care agencies, and community leaders, aims to boost immunity among children and sustain Nigeria’s polio-free status.

Juliet Chiluwe, UNICEF Chief of Field Office for the Enugu Zone, commended the high acceptance of the vaccine, attributing the success to strong political will, community mobilisation, and support from religious and traditional leaders.

“The turnout has been tremendous. We’ve even reached previously resistant communities with the help of traditional and church leaders. Fathers are coming out with their children, demanding more vaccines,” Chiluwe stated during an update in Calabar.

UNICEF provided financial and technical support, including vaccine logistics, quality control, and community sensitisation. Chiluwe noted that in some areas, health workers immunised 294 children in a single day, with 74 children vaccinated in just 30 minutes at one school.

Despite initial challenges, including reaching hard-to-access areas, the campaign has encountered minimal resistance. Two additional mop-up days have been scheduled to ensure no child is left unvaccinated.

Chiluwe urged caregivers to prioritise immunisation, describing it as “the greatest gift for children” to protect them from vaccine-preventable diseases. She drew parallels with the eradication of smallpox, emphasising that sustained vaccination efforts are key to safeguarding children’s health.

With data still being collated, UNICEF projects a 90 per cent coverage rate by the end of the mop-up phase, reinforcing Nigeria’s commitment to eliminating polio and improving child welfare.

“Immunisation sustains lives. Every child deserves this protection,” Chiluwe concluded.

Dr Vivian Mesembe Otu, the Director-General of the Cross River State Primary Health Care Development Agency, emphasised that her team is actively conducting outreach efforts by visiting households and setting up fixed locations to immunise children aged 0 to 59 months against the polio virus. She pointed out that they are administering vaccines not only for polio but also for other diseases.

“Our main goal is to take this campaign seriously to ensure the eradication of the polio virus in Nigeria. Currently, Cross River State has reached a vaccination rate of 56 per cent, but we aim to achieve 100 per cent by the end of this initiative,” she affirmed.

