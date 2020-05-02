UNICEF Head of Communications dies of suspected coronavirus in Kano

Malam Rabiu Musa, Head of Communications in the Kano Field Office of the United Nations Children Emergency Fund (UNICEF), is dead.

His son, Musa Rabiu, who confirmed the death to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Saturday, said that the UNICEF official died at the age of 60.

“My dad died at about 3.00 a.m on Saturday after battling with a sickness for a few days.

“Although, we noticed symptoms we suspect to be of coronavirus, but the result of the test conducted is not yet out.

“A week ago, he complained of sore throat and malaria, but after few days of medication, he became normal. A few days later, he complained that he was finding it difficult to breath.

“He also complained that no matter how short he walked, he lost breath. So, he was taken to the National Orthopaedic Hospital in Dala on Friday where he gave up,” the son said.

At about 2.00 p.m. when NAN contacted the son, he said: “We are now at the hospital with the officials of the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) for his burial.”

