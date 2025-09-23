UNICEF hails Sokoto govt’s investment in health, education

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has hailed the Sokoto State government as a shining example in health, nutrition, and education investment, describing its reforms as a model for Nigeria and Africa.

UNICEF Country Representative in Nigeria, Wafa Said, who paid a courtesy visit to the Deputy Governor, Alhaji Muhammad Idris, said she was impressed with Sokoto’s rising commitment, especially the boost in the health budget from 6.5% to nearly 10% and the ₦500 million set aside for nutrition supplies.

“This is incredible. It shows real care, commitment, and prioritisation for the people,” she said. “When I visit other states, I will use Sokoto as an example of what should be done.”

She announced that under the Global Nutrition Fund, UNICEF would match every naira contributed by Sokoto, effectively doubling the state’s resources for tackling malnutrition.

Said also lauded the state’s health insurance scheme for the poor and vulnerable, under which 15,000 residents already enjoy free healthcare.

“We know financial barriers often prevent people from accessing care. This program proves Sokoto is taking concrete steps to ensure no one is left behind,” she added.

On education, the UNICEF chief raised concerns over Nigeria’s out-of-school children crisis but said Sokoto’s initiatives could serve as models for other states.

Responding, Deputy Governor Idris reaffirmed the government’s commitment: “Health remains one of our top priorities because without a healthy population, development cannot be sustained.

“We value this partnership with UNICEF and will continue to provide the enabling environment for your interventions.”

