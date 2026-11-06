UNICEF, GAC support Bauchi to strengthen healthcare

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), with funding from Global Affairs Canada (GAC), has commenced training healthcare workers in Bauchi State on the Prevention and management of Postpartum Haemorrhage (PPH) under its Bleeding After Birth PPH treatment project.

The three-day training is aimed at equipping healthcare workers with the knowledge and skills to detect and manage excessive bleeding during and after childbirth to reduce preventable maternal deaths in the state.

Speaking on the sidelines of the programme, UNICEF Health Officer at the Bauchi Field Office, Oluseyi Oloshunde, said maternal mortality remained a major public health challenge, particularly in Nigeria, where reducing maternal deaths is a key government priority in line with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He explained that UNICEF, in collaboration with the government and with funding from GAC, identified postpartum haemorrhage as a critical area requiring urgent intervention because it is one of the leading causes of maternal deaths in Nigeria.

Oloshunde disclosed that the 28 participants, drawn from general hospitals and the Hospital Management Board, attended the training, with facilitators from the Teaching Hospital and Specialist Hospital.

He added that UNICEF had provided financial support for the trained participants to extend the programme to local government areas, targeting 226 primary healthcare workers, including Community Health Extension Workers, nurses and midwives, in the 20 local government areas of the state.

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He stated that the intervention is designed to ensure that healthcare workers can promptly recognise excessive bleeding, initiate appropriate treatment and refer patients to higher-level facilities when necessary.

He also highlighted UNICEF’s support for the introduction of Multiple Micronutrient Supplementation (MMS) during pregnancy, explaining that the intervention provides essential vitamins and minerals to improve maternal nutrition and help prevent anaemia.

Oloshunde noted that anaemia increases the risk of complications during childbirth because women with low blood levels may be less able to withstand significant blood loss if postpartum haemorrhage occurs.

He explained that although blood loss of 500 millilitres or more after vaginal delivery has traditionally been used to define PPH, healthcare workers must also recognise early warning signs and respond promptly to prevent the condition from becoming life-threatening.

He said the overall objective of the intervention was to improve the quality of maternal healthcare by strengthening healthcare workers’ capacity to provide timely and appropriate treatment, thereby reducing avoidable maternal deaths in the state.