UNICEF expresses concern on resurgence of polio in Lagos

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has expressed concern on resurgence of polio in Lagos state. It identified low immunisation coverage, poor sanitation, and malnutrition as key factors responsible for its resurgencae and other vaccine-preventable diseases in the state.

Chief of the UNICEF Lagos Field Office, Ms Celine Lafoucriere, who spoke during the 2025 World Immunisation Week Advocacy Walk for Polio by Lagos State Government in collaboration with UNICEF, said there was an urgency to address the gaps in routine immunization and increased awareness and education about the importance of immunization.

The 2025 World Immunisation Week Advocacy Walk brought together high-level policymakears, community leaders, influencers, youth advocates, development partners, and hundreds of citizens who marched from the Office of the First Lady of Lagos State in Alausa to the Ministry of Education, Ikeja.

According to her, “Today, the oral polio vaccine has helped prevent 24 million cases of paralysis. But friends, we are not done yet. Right here in Lagos, we are detecting a resurgence of polio. Low immunisation coverage, poor sanitation, and malnutrition are keeping the door open for polio and other vaccine-preventable diseases. Routine immunisation is our best bet.

“Despite the fact that vaccines are powerful, proven life saviours, some parts of the population remain misinformed, believing in harmful rumours. Despite the increasing availability of vaccines, some communities only access them during campaigns. This is not sustainable! Routine immunisation must become the norm for every child born in Lagos.

“UNICEF continues to stand with Lagos State and the Nigerian people to deliver vaccines to the hardest-to-reach children through vaccination campaigns, support health workers with training and resources, and build trust in every community so that no child is left behind.”

The First Lady of Lagos State, Dr Claudiana Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu, said immunisation as a fundamental right and not a privilege and urged all Lagos residents to actively participate in the fight against vaccine-preventable diseases.

Dr Sanwo-Olu announced that Lagos State would participate in the National Immunisation Plus Days, from Saturday, 3rd May to Tuesday, 6th May 2025, during which all children aged 0 to 59 months would receive two drops of oral polio vaccine free of charge.

According to her, “Vaccination teams will be stationed at public health facilities and will also move from house to house, covering schools, religious centres, markets, and other public spaces. We ask all parents and guardians to cooperate fully. Your participation is crucial.”

She also warned against the dangers of misinformation, stating, “Vaccines are safe, effective, and lifesaving. We must combat vaccine hesitancy by promoting accurate information and building trust within our communities.”

The Deputy Governor’s wife, Mrs Oluremi Hamzat, encouraged participants to become immunisation ambassadors.

“We know the awareness is there, but what happens after that? How do we convey this message to the rural areas? It is the responsibility of you and I to ensure every child is vaccinated,” she said.

Also, Permanent Secretary, Family Health Board, Dr Ibrahim Mustapha, emphasised the significance of the advocacy walk, describing it as a purposeful act.

“We are not only walking in solidarity but with purpose. Each zero-dose child represents not just a gap but a risk to all of us. Lagos joins the nation in ensuring every eligible child is vaccinated,” he stated.

The World Health Organisation State Coordinator, Dr Chinenye Okafor, warned that Nigeria risks exporting preventable diseases to other countries if hard-to-reach children remained unvaccinated.

“Nigeria appears to be one of the countries exporting various illnesses. Vulnerable children must be reached, and communities must stand against misinformation,” she said.