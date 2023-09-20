The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has donated Solar Power accessories to 30 Schools selected from 11 local government areas of Kano State.

Handing over the solar accessories to the state ministry of education, the UNICEF Chief Field Officer Mr Raham Rahul Muhd said that the donation was part of the UNICEF commitment to expand access to learning through dedicated online platform to children under the Programme of Nigeria Learning Passport (NLP).

He however disclosed that the items which were distributed to 15 Primary Schools and 15 integrated Islamiyya Schools of the state include 120 Solar Panels, 60 Batteries, 30 Solar Inverters and 30 Charge regulators.

Muhd further disclosed that the UNICEF had recently distributed Tablets to 65 Primary Schools in Kano under the Nigeria Learning Passport programme to increase access to learning platform to schools’ pupils.

According to him,” Nigeria Learning Passport is a digital learning platform that offers curriculum designed content for early childhood education, primary and secondary education, Adolescent skills and Technology/Vocational education.





” The programme therefore responds to the need of both in and out of school children and youth who are in need of additional support to receive education of sufficient quality ” he said.

Mr. Rahul noted that Kano State is still left behind in access to and use of the learning passport, stressing that there is need for the state to reach a target of 75,000 Subscribers and Users by December, 2023.

According to him, the state was able to meet the target of only 22,000 subscribers and that explains the need to redouble it’s effort in involving teachers, students and parents in the platform system.

He further maintained that the donated items should primarily be utilized to support digital learning readily available and accessible to the intended beneficiaries.

” I therefore urged the beneficiaries schools to make the best use of the items by giving them the needed protection as well as proper maintenance ” he appealed.

While receiving the items, the state Commissioner of education Alhaji Umar Haruna Doguwa represented by the Permanent Secretary Hajiya Kubra Imam thanked UNICEF for donating the solar items

Alhaji Doguwa then assured the organisation that the ministry would form a strong monitoring team that would go round to ensure proper utilization of the items by the benefiting schools.

The Commissioner also implored Community and Schools Based Management Committee (SBMC) to work together in ensuring that the items are properly utilized.

According to him ,considering the importance of the digital learning passport programme, the ministry would be fully committed to see that Kano meets 100% of Subscribers and Users of the platform.

” We are going to use all the necessary measures to meet not only 70% of digital learning subscribers in Kano but we are hoping to reach the target of 100% digital learning subscribers in our schools ” said Doguwa.

