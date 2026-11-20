The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has challenged governments and stakeholders across Nigeria to move beyond rhetoric and deliver on their obligations to children, insisting that protecting children’s rights requires concrete action, not annual promises.

The Chief of Field Office, UNICEF Lagos, Celine Lafoucriere, gave the charge at the 2026 World Children’s Day celebration held at the UNICEF Lagos Office on Friday, November 20, with the theme “My Day. My Rights. My Future.”

Lafoucriere said children must be recognised not just as leaders of tomorrow but as individuals whose rights, opinions and aspirations deserve protection and attention today.

She noted that the Convention on the Rights of the Child guaranteed every child the right to safety, good health, education and participation in decisions affecting their lives, stressing that these were fundamental rights, not privileges granted by adults.

A major highlight of the celebration was an initiative involving 80 children, divided into eight groups, who painted their vision of the Nigeria they want. Their individual artworks were to form a collective installation titled “80 Children, One Future.”

Challenging adults to turn the children’s aspirations into reality, Lafoucriere said, “When our children paint the Nigeria they dream of, our job as adults is not to admire the picture. Our job is to build it.”

She urged government officials, parents, teachers and other stakeholders to listen to the children during the gallery walk and make specific, achievable commitments alongside their artworks.

She assured that UNICEF would document the commitments and follow up on them to ensure accountability.

Lafoucriere stressed that children’s rights were not entitlements they would acquire as adults but rights they already possessed and which must be respected at every stage of their development.

She commended the Lagos State Ministry of Youth and Social Development for partnering with UNICEF, while acknowledging the contributions of the Lagos State Children’s Parliament, Young People Action Teams (YPATs), teachers and parents. She also recognised the media’s role in keeping children’s rights in public discourse.

Speaking at the event, the Commissioner for Youth and Social Development, Mr Mobolaji Ogunlende, urged stakeholders to translate children’s voices into concrete action, insisting that their opinions must count in decisions affecting their lives and future.

He said the celebration must go beyond symbolism, stressing the need to listen to children’s concerns, respect their rights and support their aspirations.

“Let me assure our children that your voices will not end here. We must translate what we hear today into meaningful actions and commitments,” Ogunlende said.

He reaffirmed the Lagos State Government’s commitment to children’s welfare, protection and development, but stressed that government could not do it alone.

He called on parents, schools, communities and development partners to create an environment where every child felt safe, valued and heard.

The Commissioner also commended UNICEF for its partnership, urging stakeholders to work collectively to ensure that every child enjoyed their rights, fulfilled their potential and had access to opportunities for a brighter future.