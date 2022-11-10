UNICEF commences transfer of N5,000 cash to 2,674 almajiris in Kaduna

The Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe, has disclosed that the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) will soon commence disbursement of N5,000 to 2,674 almajiri in the state.

Dr Balarebe made the announcement during the flag-off of cash disbursement to almajirai under the Children in Street Situation Programme at the Yar’Adua Hall in Murtal Square, Kaduna.

She added that the donors plan to increase the amount to N10,000 to ensure that these children are enrolled and kept in school, adding that the state government welcomed the support that development partners were providing in its quest to educate all children.

She said the policy of free education for the first 12 years was aimed at expanding access to education by removing obstacles like school fees and a lack of food, and she expressed gratitude to development partners and civil society organizations for complementing this effort to put all children in school by designing a program that provides financial relief to street children and their families.

The Deputy Governor mentioned that the innovative intervention covers “financial inclusion through banking the beneficiaries, promoting social inclusion through birth and digital identity registration, and expanding literacy through enrolment and the provision of accessory materials and uniforms.”

According to her, the stakeholders involved in the almajiri project include the National Population Commission, which is providing the children with birth certificates.

Others are the Kaduna State Universal Basic Education Board, which is providing reading materials, and Keystone Bank, which has opened accounts for the beneficiaries.

She further pointed out that the Kaduna State Resident Identity Management Agency is registering and enrolling the children with National Identity Numbers (NIN) while UNICEF is providing the funds for the cash disbursement, adding that Governor Nasir El Rufai’s administration is bent on developing human capital and providing equal opportunity for every resident of Kaduna state.





El Rufai’s love for children “ensured that Kaduna State enacted the Child Welfare and Protection Law in 2018 to domesticate the Child Rights Act and to further strengthen policies and measures being taken to promote the access of all children to decent education and health care,” according to Dr. Balarebe.

The government also took steps to address the distortions in the Almajirci/Tsangaya system and ensure that no child is left behind in enjoying the right to education.

“The Kaduna State Government is replacing it with a more organized and humane system that allows the children to access indicators of human development such as qualitative education and healthcare,” she added.

“KDSG’s inclusive approach treats all children resident in the state as equal citizens, educated to the same curriculum in schools regulated by the same government agency, the Quality Assurance Authority,” she said.