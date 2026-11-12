UNICEF, Canada partner to strengthen healthcare delivery in Bauchi

United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) says its partnership with Global Affairs Canada is yielding positive results in strengthening healthcare delivery, building local capacity, and improving the well-being of vulnerable communities in Bauchi.

UNICEF Health Specialist at the Bauchi Field Office, Dr David Audu, stated this while assessing the outcome of a two-day working visit by a delegation from Global Affairs Canada to intervention sites across selected local government areas of the state.

Audu said the Bauchi State Government was aware of the challenges and was working with development partners to address the existing gaps and strengthen healthcare delivery.

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He disclosed that following the field assessment, UNICEF would meet with the state government to present a comprehensive report on the observations, identify priority areas, and agree on action points for future interventions.

He added that the engagement would also help partners prepare for 2027 with renewed commitment and a stronger focus on achieving agreed targets.

Audu expressed hope that continued collaboration among UNICEF, Global Affairs Canada, and the Bauchi State Government would sustain the gains recorded and improve health outcomes for women, children, and adolescents across the state.

He said, “We’re very excited. We’re very happy that they’ve been able to take the time to come down to Bauchi State and move with us across these LGAs; we were in Alkaleri yesterday. And then today we’re here.”

He added, “They’ve looked at the facilities, as you know, as they are. And they’ve interacted with the community. They’ve interacted with the healthcare providers that have received capacity building, especially around the SBBC bundle. And they’ve interacted with the adolescents that are members of the adolescent clubs.”

According to him, “I’m really, really happy with the way the visit has gone. We’ve seen that there’s an impact. The objectives that GAC set down for Bauchi State for the support of UNICEF, we’re on the road to meeting those objectives. And we’re encouraged that this will change lives.”

The UNICEF Health Specialist added, “These interventions will reduce preventable deaths. And most importantly, it will build capacity, local capacity that will be sustainable in the long run so that eventually our indices, bad indices in Bauchi State and Nigeria, will start going down, especially around maternal and neonatal mortality.”

He also said, “So they were here earlier in the year, specifically, even though you look at it as one year. But then remember that different organisations have different financial years. So the first visit was actually a wrap-up of 2025. And then this is a 2026 visit. So just to put it in context.”

“But then they were, they liked, and they were happy with what they saw the last time. And they are back now. And this visit is more focused towards, at least for us at UNICEF, it’s focused towards the adolescents and gender work we’re doing. And we’ve been able to showcase those, and we’re happy,” he added.

On the challenges, he said, “Yes, yes, of course there are always challenges. You are with us. You saw the hard-to-reach places we had to go to. Some of these communities have very, very immense needs. You saw that the facilities in some of those communities are run down. They need to be renovated.”

Audu added, “You interacted with the healthcare providers. Some of them are doing their best. They come out every morning. They work till evening. They have a heavy caseload. So we can have conversations around improved capacity building and even the work; human resources for health needs improvement.”

According to him, “The government of Bauchi State is aware of this, and they are working very hard with the support of development partners to bridge these gaps. After today, we’re going to go back, sit down with the government, and give them a full debrief. And then map out action points and the way forward.”