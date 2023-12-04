The management of the University of Calabar (Unical) has announced an increase in the university’s tuition fees for undergraduates by over 100 per cent.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the announcement was made in a statement made available to newsmen in Calabar on Monday.

In a statement, the institution’s spokesman, Mr Effiong Eyo, said the upward review of the fees was taken at an emergency meeting of the university’s Senate on Friday.

The release disclosed that the implementation of the upward review will take effect in the 2022–2023 and 2023–2024 academic sessions.

NAN reports that with the increment, freshmen, returning students, and final-year students for the non-science courses are expected to pay N111,000, N91,500, and N114,000, respectively.

In addition, they are also to pay N36,500, N21,500, and N21,500, respectively, as third-party dues.

Similarly, fees for science courses were increased to N155,000, N125,000, and N148,000, respectively, for freshmen, returning students, and final-year students.

Similarly, they are also to pay N38,500, N21,500, and N21,500, respectively, as third-party dues.

NAN reports that before the increment, tuition fees for an average student, depending on the department, were N64,050 for freshmen, N52,050 for final-year students, and N49,500 for returning students.

The management noted that the increment was necessitated by the current economic circumstances and the need to maintain the academic standard for which the university was known.

