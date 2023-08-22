The Vice-Chancellor of the University of Calabar, Professor Florence Banku Obi, approved the appointment of Dr Rose Ohiama Ugbe as the Acting Dean of the Faculty of Law.

This was contained in a release issued on Tuesday by the Registrar of the University of Calabar, Mr Gabriel Egbe, disclosing that the appointment takes effect from Tuesday, August 22, 2023, and will run until a substantive Dean is elected for the Faculty.

The release states that as Acting Dean, Dr Rose Ugbe will assume the duties and responsibilities of this office as well as oversee the faculty’s academic programmes, foster a healthy relationship between staff and students, and create an environment that supports teaching and learning.

Other functions as contained in the release include supporting faculty members in their research activities and collaborating with the University Administration to ensure full implementation and actualization of the university’s vision.

The University Community congratulates the newly appointed acting Dean and wishes her well in her new assignment.

