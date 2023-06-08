The Management of the University of Calabar (UNICAL) in collaboration with the Aids Healthcare Foundation (AHF) has distributed a total of 800 condoms to students of the institution during the launch of the campaign.

The campaign titled Sports for Life Project according to organizers is meant to fight the scourges of the Human Immune Virus (HIV) and substance abuse in the environment.

The launch which was done in the university by Prof. Florence Obi, Vice Chancellor of the Institution was supported by the Aids Healthcare Foundation, (AHF), Professor Obi said Unical had a population of over 40,000 young people who are energetic and out to explore.

The VC said for that reason, they partnered with the National Agency for the Control of AIDS (NACA) and the AHF in the institution’s medical centre to distribute condoms, test and counsel students on HIV/AIDS.

“I am particularly happy with AHF for adding a programme on substance abuse, this is because we have a place behind the school nicknamed ‘Cameroon’ where students go to engage in illicit drug use.

“From time to time our security officials raid that place and get some of them but we can’t send them away, we rehabilitate them because some of them go into it unknowingly and destroy their future. While I appeal for more partnership with the institution through our Youth Hub, I call on the students to key into the many youth programmes of the school to make their lives better even after graduation,” she said.

Similarly, Mrs Grace Ibor, Deputy Director, Office of Strategic Fund Management and Alumni Affairs, said the project was initiated to bring together all programmes that target adolescent health and development.

Ibor said through sports, they hoped to reach young people with specific behaviour change messages that could help them adapt new lifestyles and eliminate dangerous behaviours.

“Young people take a lot of risks that expose them to diseases like HIV/AIDS, Sexually Transmitted Infections, (STIs) unplanned pregnancy, use of drugs, which when they begin, they get addicted and their performance begins to drop.

“Sports for life will help these young people get focused and disciplined through sports to have healthy well-developed growth. While we commence weekly tournaments among departments, peer health educators that provide information and other linkages have been trained and would be available to help adolescents answer all their questions,” she maintained.

She appealed for more support from both government and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) to support the initiative in the school adding that one partner could not do it alone.





