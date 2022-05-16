Unicaf signs Memorandum of Understanding with She Works Africa

Unicaf is thrilled to have signed a Memorandum of Understanding with She Works Africa, a non-profit organisation designed to get African women into employment positions.

The induction of She Works Africa into Unicaf’s Corporate Scholarship Scheme (CSS) aims to provide generous scholarships for internationally recognised Bachelor, Master’s, and Doctoral degrees online as well as Professional Development programmes through Unicaf’s partner institutions in the UK, the USA and Africa including, but not limited to, the Liverpool John Moores University, the University of East London, the University of Suffolk, and the Unicaf University.

Through this partnership, She Works Africa’s employees, members and partners will be able to study online and advance their career without having to relocate or leave their jobs. Of particular interest to SheWorks Africa stakeholders would be the following degree programmes: MBA, MSc International Business Management, MSc Information Security and Digital Forensics, MSc Computer Science, MSc Big Data Technologies, and MSc Data Science and more.

She Works Africa is a digital community that helps women win at work. They connect, empower and support women in Africa as they build successful careers. The goal is to close employment and economic opportunity gaps by empowering women to take ownership of their own economic and career growth.

Unicaf’s mission has always been to make high-quality, higher education accessible, affordable and flexible.

It is a global education institution with over 50,000 students worldwide. It has a physical presence in 12 countries across Africa and Nigeria is one of them. Unicaf’s support centre is based in Lagos and offers a full range of student support via the highly experienced student advisor team.





For more information, please call 07000 111 000.