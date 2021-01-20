UNIBEN will comply with Edo govt directive on resumption of school ― Registrar

The authorities of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) has said that the institution being a Federal Government school, academic activities would not resume in the school until the Edo State Government reviewed the February 1, tentative resumption directive handed out by Governor Godwin Obaseki.

The university, in a statement issued by its Ag. Registrar, Mr C. Ehigiator, said that because the university is located in Edo State, it would abide by the February 1, date issued by the state government as against the January 18, resumption directive issued by the Federal Government to all schools to resume.

The university acknowledges the sacrifices made by our own dear students and their parents during this most challenging period. The University of Benin as a Federal Institution, located in Benin City, must adhere to all directives of the Edo State Government. The Governor of the state announced the postponement of Schools resumption from January 18, 2021, which will be reviewed on February 1, 2021.

“Students of the University of Benin are, therefore, not expected in the halls of residence on the January 30, nor be present physically on February 1, 2021, while Management awaits a new Edo State Government’s directive,” the statement read.

The statement added that the academic calendar earlier issued remained unchanged as on-line classes would fully commence.

“The University’s Management is committed to ensuring the provision of quality education to our own dear students without compromising on our collective safety. Management also recognises that students are eager to return to school for their academic activities and assures that all things possible are being done to actualise that objective as the interest of the students remains paramount,” UNIBEN assured.

It would be recalled that following the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic across the country, Governor Obaseki, last Friday, directed that all schools in the state should remain shut till February 1, when the state government would review the situation and act appropriately, stressing that the February 1, date was tentative.

