The rising cost of medical education in Nigeria has come under scrutiny following a protest by medical students of the University of Benin (UNIBEN), Edo State, over an alleged N60,000 examination levy imposed by the university management.

The students, who took to the streets within the university campus, said the additional charge could undermine access to medical education by placing further financial demands on students already struggling with the high cost of university education.

Dressed in their white coats, the protesters marched around the institution’s premises, carrying placards with inscriptions including “No to examination fees”, “No to N60,000 bill”, “Medical students are humans too” and “We are not money manufacturers”.

They alleged that the new charges were not limited to medical students, claiming that those in related programmes were required to pay N50,000, while Community Health students were expected to pay N10,000.

The students expressed concern that the N60,000 levy would be demanded at different stages of their academic progression, warning that the cumulative financial implications could place considerable pressure on their parents and sponsors.

Questioning the justification for the charges, the protesters said examination fees were previously covered under the university’s general school fee structure and demanded an explanation for the introduction of separate payments.

“We also want to know how the school arrived at the determination of the new amount and what services the payment is intended to cover,” one of the students said.

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They urged the management to withdraw the charges, arguing that the additional financial demands were unjustifiable amid the prevailing economic hardship in the country.

The protest is the latest in a series of student agitations over the introduction of various fees at the institution under the administration of Vice-Chancellor,Prof. Edoba Omoregie.

Postgraduate students and other faculty have also reportedly protested against additional charges.

Efforts to obtain the university’s reaction were unsuccessful, as calls and messages sent to its Public Relations Officer, Dr Benedicta Ehanire, were not answered as of the time of filing this report.