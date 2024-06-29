The University of Benin (UNIBEN) Students Shuttle Service Committee has increased transport fares on campus and other routes in Benin with effect from July 1.

The committee said the decision was part of strategies to beat the high cost of operation as a result of the increase in pump prices of petroleum products due to the removal of subsidies.

In a statement on Saturday by Collins Obhiozele and James Olawale, secretaries of the committee and the students union, the cab fare would now be N200 from N150.

The statement said shuttle fares across Ugbowo and Ekehuan campuses would attract N100, while transportation between the university and New Benin Market and King Square would cost N300 and N250, respectively.

Under the new pricing, boarding a cab by an individual on the UNIBEN campus will cost N400.

The statement sued for strict compliance by the students, but advised them to look out for deviants and report appropriately.

The statement said the committee would issue warnings and establish an enforcement team to address drivers’ refusal to travel to certain destinations and check unauthorised fare hikes.

It also commended the students for their understanding and cooperation during this period of power outages at the university, assuring that steps had been taken to address the challenge.

“While this compromise did not meet the driver’s demands, we successfully negotiated a balance between their needs and those of the students, who are also facing challenges.

“We addressed drivers’ refusal to visit certain destinations and authorised fare increases.

‘And the shuttle service committee has assured us that they will issue warnings and establish an enforcement team to ensure compliance,” the statement said.

